Man accused of hitting Wayne County deputy, another man with car after fleeing nightclub

GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man who was told to leave a nightclub fired multiple gunshots and then hit a deputy and another man with a car on Saturday, officials say.According to a release from Goldsboro police, it happened around 2 a.m. in the 2700 block of East Ash Street.Police say 23-year-old Di'Twan Shyheim Davis was asked to leave a nightclub after an altercation with other patrons.When Davis got to his car, he took a pistol from the trunk and fired a couple shots before getting into the car.Then Davis fled the scene and hit a Wayne County deputy and a 24-year-old man. Shortly after, he crashed at the intersection of East Ash and Durant streets.The deputy who was struck by the vehicle was treated at Wayne UNC Health and released. As for the 24-year-old, he was treated at Wayne UNC Health in critical condition and was airlifted to Vidant Health in Greenville.Davis was treated and released at a nearby hospital.Davis is charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, felony serious injury by vehicle, felony hit and run causing serious injury/ death, possession of firearm by a convicted felon, possession of stolen firearm, reckless driving to endanger, driving while license revoked not impaired, and discharge a firearm within the city limits along with other traffic infractions.Davis is being held under a $110,000 bond and is set to appear in court on Monday.