Man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl outside Raleigh library

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old.
Raleigh Police Department said the crime happened Saturday between 6 and 6:30 p.m. just outside the Wake County Public Library on Fayetteville Street.
Investigators said a 12-year-old girl, along with her mother, walked up to an officer in the area and reported that Christopher Baumgarden touched her breast and hugged her.
Baumgarden was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery.
