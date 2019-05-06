Man accused of inappropriately touching 12-year-old girl outside Raleigh library

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 39-year-old man was arrested on charges related to the sexual battery of a 12-year-old.Raleigh Police Department said the crime happened Saturday between 6 and 6:30 p.m. just outside the Wake County Public Library on Fayetteville Street.Investigators said a 12-year-old girl, along with her mother, walked up to an officer in the area and reported that Christopher Baumgarden touched her breast and hugged her.Baumgarden was arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of sexual battery.