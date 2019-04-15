Man charged after girls come forward following inappropriate acts at sleepover, Orange County Sheriff's Office says

HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 36-year-old man is facing sex crime charges after a girl reported his inappropriate behavior to her mother when she returned home from a sleepover at a friend's house.

He was arrested Saturday but additional charges were added Sunday when another victim came forward.

Marcus Delamez Moore, 36, is charged with three counts of indecent liberties and two counts of sexual battery.

After the first report, Moore was arrested and booked into the Orange County Detention Center under a $50,000 secured bond. At the same time, a magistrate served Moore an order for arrest for failure to appear in court in Durham on unrelated charges. He received a $2,000 secured bond in that case.

When the investigator spoke with other members of the household who hosted the sleepover, a second victim was identified. She reported "experiencing criminal activity similar to that described by the first victim," according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

He was then charged with an additional count of indecent liberties and an additional count of sexual battery.

Moore has a romantic relationship with an adult household member where the sleepover took place, authorities say.

"Cases like this are very hard, not only on the survivors, but on their families and others in the community," Orange County Sheriff Charles Blackwood said. "When trust is violated, it is a natural response to feel scared, angry, and vulnerable. If you or a loved one is struggling to cope in the aftermath of sexual violence, please call the Orange County Rape Crisis Center's Help Line at (866) 935-4783. Trained staff and volunteers are available to provide support and make referrals to other services such as therapy or support groups."

Moore remains under an $80,000 secured bond and is ordered not to be within 1,000 feet of either victim should someone post his bond.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to call the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2900 or Investigator Baldwin directly at (919) 245-2939. Additional information will be provided as it becomes available.
