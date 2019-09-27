Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Raleigh

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Man arrested after woman was grabbed by her backpack, dragged into his vehicle and raped.Mario Lee Meadows, 31, of Wendell, is accused of kidnapping and rape for what happened near NC State's Centennial Campus on Thursday.According to search warrants, the rape happened on Avent Ferry Road near Trailwood Drive. Officers found Meadows' vehicle on Brigadoon Drive, but when they approached him, he sped off, with the woman in the vehicle, hitting one police vehicle and almost hitting three officers.Investigators chased after Meadows and his red Nissan Pathfinder until he stopped on Avent Ferry Road near Chappell Drive. At that point Meadows and the woman got out of the SUV.The 34-year-old woman reported she was raped, in addition to being kidnapped.The search warrant said the suspect said he knew the victim and had been talking to her through an app and text messages. However, the victim said she didn't know him.