Man accused of kidnapping, raping woman in Raleigh

By
RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Man arrested after woman was grabbed by her backpack, dragged into his vehicle and raped.

Mario Lee Meadows, 31, of Wendell, is accused of kidnapping and rape for what happened near NC State's Centennial Campus on Thursday.

According to search warrants, the rape happened on Avent Ferry Road near Trailwood Drive. Officers found Meadows' vehicle on Brigadoon Drive, but when they approached him, he sped off, with the woman in the vehicle, hitting one police vehicle and almost hitting three officers.

Investigators chased after Meadows and his red Nissan Pathfinder until he stopped on Avent Ferry Road near Chappell Drive. At that point Meadows and the woman got out of the SUV.

The 34-year-old woman reported she was raped, in addition to being kidnapped.

The search warrant said the suspect said he knew the victim and had been talking to her through an app and text messages. However, the victim said she didn't know him.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrapekidnap
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Cary man dies after eating oysters in Wilmington
4 headlines to get you through Friday, Sept. 27
Passenger train hits, kills pedestrian in Durham
NC native becomes first woman chief ranger at Yellowstone
Parade of Homes: This Apex home has a backyard oasis
Confession tape played during day 3 of double murder trial
'OK' hand gesture, bowl cut added to hate crime list
Show More
Too much exercise could lead to bad decisions
Fort Bragg soldiers to be deployed to Saudi Arabia
Fayetteville officer fired; allegedly sent unseemly messages to rape victims
86-year-old woman assaulted at NJ nursing home, son says
Teacher apologizes for 'funny' slavery lesson
More TOP STORIES News