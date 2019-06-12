fatal shooting

Man accused of killing 3 Muslim students in Chapel Hill to plead guilty

DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015 is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning.

Craig Hicks, 50, faces three first-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.

Hicks is expected to receive three life sentences for the crimes.

ABC11 will bring you the court hearing live on ABC11.com starting at 9:30 a.m.

"I haven't really had to interact with Craig Hicks at all," Deah's brother Farris Barakat said. "I just know Wednesday is going to be our chance to talk about the evidence we've known about for a while but haven't been able to speak about."

RELATED:
3 Muslim students shot to death in Chapel Hill, neighbor charged
Judge orders documents in case against alleged Chapel Hill shooter Craig Hicks released to defense
Suspect in shooting of 3 students had 13 guns, stash of ammo

Initial investigations suggested Hicks killed the three students after a parking dispute at Finley Forest Condominiums, a housing complex east of the campus of the University of North Carolina.

Later, court documents revealed that Hicks had repeated run-ins with people of color at the housing complex, some of which included him flashing his gun in a threatening manner.

Hicks' trial was scheduled to begin in July. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry previously announced she would not pursue the death penalty against Hicks.

"Nobody will ever be emotionally ready to sit down and watch a trial of the murder of their children," Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, father of two of the students, told ABC11 in April. "We owe our society at large to do our best to have justice served. And that will happen."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
durhamchapel hill newsfatal shootingmuslimsracism
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Police ID man shot, killed on Bledsoe Avenue in Raleigh
3 charged in deadly Goldsboro motel shooting
Man charged in Raleigh shooting that killed 1, injured 2
Man charged with killing 3 Muslim students to enter plea next week
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Woman charged after man dies in Nash County mobile home fire
From interim to chief: Toni Dezomits takes head position at Cary PD
'Didn't want car to burn:' Man fined for throwing cigarette out window
Lifeguard saves choking baby
Take the Durham Freeway? Here's why NCDOT says construction is delayed
Sneezing fit blamed for SUV rollover crash and fire
Brother of slain Muslim student ready to speak in court
Show More
Newborn baby left in Northern California dumpster
Taco Bell worker accused of selling drugs at restaurant
Man's body found in home after 'suspicious' Nash County fire
Hoke County community frustrated with disruptions from flooding roads
Worker rescued from trench collapse near NCCU football stadium
More TOP STORIES News