DURHAM, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of killing three Muslim students in Chapel Hill in 2015 is expected to plead guilty Wednesday morning.
Craig Hicks, 50, faces three first-degree murder charges for shooting and killing Deah Shaddy Barakat, 23, his wife Yusor Mohammad Abu-Salha, 21, and her sister Razan Mohammad Abu-Salha, 19.
Hicks is expected to receive three life sentences for the crimes.
ABC11 will bring you the court hearing live on ABC11.com starting at 9:30 a.m.
"I haven't really had to interact with Craig Hicks at all," Deah's brother Farris Barakat said. "I just know Wednesday is going to be our chance to talk about the evidence we've known about for a while but haven't been able to speak about."
RELATED:
3 Muslim students shot to death in Chapel Hill, neighbor charged
Judge orders documents in case against alleged Chapel Hill shooter Craig Hicks released to defense
Suspect in shooting of 3 students had 13 guns, stash of ammo
Initial investigations suggested Hicks killed the three students after a parking dispute at Finley Forest Condominiums, a housing complex east of the campus of the University of North Carolina.
Later, court documents revealed that Hicks had repeated run-ins with people of color at the housing complex, some of which included him flashing his gun in a threatening manner.
Hicks' trial was scheduled to begin in July. Durham County District Attorney Satana Deberry previously announced she would not pursue the death penalty against Hicks.
"Nobody will ever be emotionally ready to sit down and watch a trial of the murder of their children," Dr. Mohammad Abu-Salha, father of two of the students, told ABC11 in April. "We owe our society at large to do our best to have justice served. And that will happen."
Man accused of killing 3 Muslim students in Chapel Hill to plead guilty
FATAL SHOOTING
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News