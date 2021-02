The Sheriff's Office obtained murder warrants for Dylan Joseph Odett, 29, of Winston Salem, in Williams' death. Courtesy of Johnston Count Sheriff's Department

MIDDLESEX, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Winston-Salem man has been charged in the killing of his aunt inside a Middlesex home, according to the Johnston County Sheriff's Office.At 9 a.m., deputies were dispatched to a home along the 1200 block of Woodards Dairy Road in Middlesex where they found 51-year-old Shana Lynn Williams shot dead.The Sheriff's Office obtained murder warrants for Dylan Joseph Odett, 29, of Winston Salem, in Williams' death. Investigators learned that Odett was Williams' nephew.He was taken into custody in Raleigh.