Man accused of killing brother of 49ers quarterback claims self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The man accused of killing the brother of 49ers backup quarterback C.J. Beathard is claiming self-defense, according to his attorney.

Michael Mosley is in jail awaiting a hearing next month.

He's accused of stabbing and killing Clayton Beathard and another man outside of a Nashville bar last weekend.

RELATED: Man accused of killing Clayton Beathard makes court appearance

Mosely's attorney, Justin Johnson, says he is looking through security camera video from outside of the bar.

"I may be wrong but I believe it's going to show Mr. Mosley was trying to get away from a crowd that might have been waiting on him when he walked out," Johnson said.

C.J. shared an emotional tribute on Instagram, where he posted a photo album.

Part of the caption reads, "Clay has the biggest heart of anyone that I have ever known."

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
san francisco 49ersmurderbarhomicideu.s. & worldnashvillestabbingdeath investigation
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
NCCU cop saves woman in stalled car on Durham train tracks
Downtown Apex businesses evacuated after bomb threat
5 die after small plane crashes in Louisiana; Victims identified
Crews investigating after small plane crashes in Buncombe Co.
Homeowner injured in Garner home invasion
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in New York
Internet dubs recovering Rowan County cat 'Baby Yoda'
Show More
Man shot, injured during birthday party in Middlesex
Christina Koch sets record for longest single spaceflight by woman
Man, 60, dies after being beaten during $1 mugging in Bronx
Flu activity high in 25 states, death rate increased last week
Pedestrian struck by car in Raleigh
More TOP STORIES News