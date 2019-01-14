Man accused of killing child, 2 women in Harnett County to make first court appearance

Kareem Daquan Taylor is scheduled to make his first court appearance on Monday.

HARNETT COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
Kareem Daquan Taylor, the man accused in a triple-homicide is scheduled to make his first court appearance Monday.

Taylor was arrested Saturday after allegedly killing his child, the child's mother, and her sister.

The two women victims were idenitified as 22-year-old Jocelyn Perkins -- the infant's mother -- and 20-year-old Jasmine Perkins.

The incident happened shortly before 6:30 Friday night in the 140 block of Forest Manor Drive.

An official cause of death has yet to be released for any of the victims; however, eyewitnesses told ABC11 they heard gunshots the night of the killings.

The Harnett County sheriff is expected to make a statement to the public sometime Monday morning.
