A suspect is in custody after deputies said he shot and killed a man and a woman inside of a Wayne County home.On Friday morning, authorities were called to the 100 block of Elm Avenue just before 6.Upon arrival, deputies spoke to the woman, who called 911, and then told 49-year-old Steven Mackie to leave the home where he was detained.Officials then entered the home and found a 25-year-old Kathryn McCloud, of Goldsboro, and 27-year-old Keith Presnell, of Ohio, dead inside.The female caller was taken to the sheriff's office for questioning.After the interview, Mackie was charged with two counts of murder.He was booked into the Wayne County Jail under no bond.An investigation is still underway.Those with information about what happened are asked to contact Captain Shawn Harris at (919)731-1483