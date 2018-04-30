CRIME

Man accused of killing pastor's wife in Warren County home invasion pleads guilty

EMBED </>More Videos

Kevin Munn, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder. (WTVD)

VANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) --
A man accused in the murder of a pastor's wife during a Warren County home invasion, as well as the murder of a businessman in Vance County, has pleaded guilty in both crimes.

Kevin Munn, 30, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of murder in the deaths of 76-year-old Nancy Alford and Vance County businessman James Ellington Jr.

As part of the plea agreement, the district attorney's office said Munn will cooperate with authorities regarding the investigation of the other suspects involved in the cases.

In exchange, Munn will receive two consecutive life sentences in prison.

Alford was killed and her husband was hospitalized after a home invasion and fire at their home overlooking Lake Gaston last month.

Prior to the fire, the intruder forced Alford to drive to a bank in Roanoke Rapids and withdraw money.

Her husband, the Rev. John Alford, narrowly escaped.

He was in court Monday to witness Munn pleading guilty.

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crimemurderVance County
(Copyright ©2018 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CRIME
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
Fact check: Mexico travel advisory not linked to 8 Cancun murders
Fayetteville police say this man is the 'Ramsey Street Rapist'
Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort guilty of 8 charges
More crime
Top Stories
Woman found dead in Fayetteville home during well-being check
32 children's medicines recalled for possible microbial contamination
Kroger Co., parent company of Harris Teeter, to phase out plastic bags
Researchers warn of resurgence of flesh eating STD
Woman survives being attacked by alligator in Florida lake
Steven Tyler tells Trump to stop using Aerosmith songs at rallies
Suspected drug tunnel found in old KFC kitchen
Man falls after mistaking a realistic-looking painting for not a real hole
Show More
Man kills mother, sister; France sees no apparent terror tie
Thai cave rescue boys reflect: 'We learned about love'
FBI sounds warning about prank calls in wake of school shootings
Study: Breastfeeding could reduce the risk of stroke later in life
How area districts are working to keep your kid safe
More News