Man accused of killing pregnant woman, shooting 2 others in South Carolina

EMBED </>More Videos

A man has been arrested after police said he killed a pregnant woman and shot two others (Credit: Deputies via WSOC )

ROCK HILL, S.C. --
A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman and injuring two others was arrested following a chase in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.

Officials told WSOC deputies were called to a home on Leach Road, just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina, around 11 a.m.

Upon arrival, they found the victim dead.

Another woman found at the scene was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to treat her gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.

No identities have been released.

Officials said 35-year-old Marquise Heath was seen fleeing the scene.

He was later arrested in North Carolina.

According to reports from weeks prior, the deceased victim told deputies he had beaten her.

She said she was staying at a battered women's shelter but left and came home because he had threatened her family if she didn't come back.

Officials said Heath was arrested in January on domestic violence charge.

Those crimes happened in the same home the shootings took place.

Deputies have not released his charges; however, he was wanted on murder and two counts of attempted murder.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
shootingwoman killedpregnant womanSouth Carolina
Top Stories
LIVE: Several units respond to apartment complex fire in Raleigh
Autopsy finds Hania Aguilar most likely died from suffocation
Wake County principal warns parents about #ActUpChallenge
Warrant: Investigators now have DNA sample of Burger King rape suspect
Jussie Smollett interview to air on 'Good Morning America'
Prank glitter bomb explodes in Wake County commissioner's home
Covington students were not instigators: Bishop
Poll: Majority of NC residents support end of monopoly on liquor sales
Show More
Cards skimmed at Cash Points ATMs in Orange, Alamance counties
Lawmakers look to tackle gerrymandering in North Carolina
Some Fort Bragg troops to be deployed to US-Mexico border
'Frozen 2': The first teaser trailer is here!
College student found dead with her suspected kidnapper
More News