ROCK HILL, S.C. --A man accused of fatally shooting a pregnant woman and injuring two others was arrested following a chase in Charlotte Tuesday afternoon.
Officials told WSOC deputies were called to a home on Leach Road, just outside Rock Hill, South Carolina, around 11 a.m.
Upon arrival, they found the victim dead.
Another woman found at the scene was taken to Piedmont Medical Center to treat her gunshot wound. Her condition is unknown.
No identities have been released.
Officials said 35-year-old Marquise Heath was seen fleeing the scene.
He was later arrested in North Carolina.
According to reports from weeks prior, the deceased victim told deputies he had beaten her.
She said she was staying at a battered women's shelter but left and came home because he had threatened her family if she didn't come back.
Officials said Heath was arrested in January on domestic violence charge.
Those crimes happened in the same home the shootings took place.
Deputies have not released his charges; however, he was wanted on murder and two counts of attempted murder.