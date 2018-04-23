Nadia Natasha Brichikov

Raleigh police have arrested a man accused of killing a woman at Knights Inn Sunday morning.Officers were dispatched to a check-in with EMS at the Knights Inn in the 3800 block of New Bern Avenue around 4:45 a.m.When police arrived, they found Nadia Natasha Brichikov, 48, who was pronounced dead at the scene.Officers later arrested 35-year-old Mark Brichikov and charged him with murder. Police said Nadia and Mark were married.Mark was booked into the Wake County Detention Center.