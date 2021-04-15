Man accused of killing mother of 6 in Lumberton road rage shooting denied bond

LUMBERTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of murdering a mother of six in a road rage shooting appeared in court Thursday.

Dejywan Floyd, 29, is the man investigators said opened fire while driving down Interstate 95 in Lumberton on March 25.

That shooting claimed the life of Julie Eberly. She was in the passenger seat of a vehicle, riding with her husband to the beach to celebrate their wedding anniversary.

"There's a lot of numbness," Ryan Eberly said. "There's a lot of raw emotion. She just loved being around her family and friends and sharing our blessings."



Floyd is charged with first-degree murder and discharging a weapon into an occupied property. He will use a court-appointed attorney to represent him in the case.

Floyd requested the court issue him a bond, so he could leave jail. The judge denied Floyd's request.
