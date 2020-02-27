Lynn Keel arrives in court day after autopsy revealed his wife died in violent attack

IN COURT TODAY—Rexford Lynn Keel, accused of murdering his wife, Diana Alejandra Keel, 38, appeared before a judge in Nash County. Court documents I obtained show there will be a change of venue for his trial. It's set for July 27, 2020 in Pitt County. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/1LMcoPAEdO— Gloria Rodriguez (@GloriaABC11) February 27, 2020
Keel was in court Thursday, a day after the autopsy for his wife, Diane Alejandra Keel, was made public.
The autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds related to a particularly vicious attack.
Lynn Keel was found and arrested in Arizona days after his wife body was found in Edgecombe County.
Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured and she was missing her left eye.
Lynn Keel's first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, also died. Her death was ruled an accident, with investigators being told she fell and hit her head on the corner of a set of concrete stairs.
His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 in Nash County. However, the trial is scheduled for July 27 in Pitt County.