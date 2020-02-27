Lynn Keel arrives in court day after autopsy revealed his wife died in violent attack

NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A trial date has been set for Lynn Keel, the man accused of murdering his wife in Nash County in March 2019.



Keel was in court Thursday, a day after the autopsy for his wife, Diane Alejandra Keel, was made public.

The autopsy revealed that she died from blunt force trauma and stab wounds related to a particularly vicious attack.

Lynn Keel was found and arrested in Arizona days after his wife body was found in Edgecombe County.

Wednesday, ABC11 obtained a copy of Diana Keel's autopsy. The report said the 38-year-old woman suffered multiple skull fractures, internal bleeding and stab wounds to her face and neck. Her lung was also punctured and she was missing her left eye.

RELATED: Investigators searching Tar River for evidence in Nash Co. woman Diana Keel's death

Lynn Keel's first wife, Elizabeth Bess Edwards Keel, also died. Her death was ruled an accident, with investigators being told she fell and hit her head on the corner of a set of concrete stairs.

His next court appearance is scheduled for April 6 in Nash County. However, the trial is scheduled for July 27 in Pitt County.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
nash countyedgecombe countynashvilletarborowoman killedmissing womanbody found
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Man accused of sexually assaulting NC State student in dorm
Cary driver charged in crash that killed 3 construction workers
15 flu deaths reported in North Carolina last week
Raleigh woman assaulted deputies, spit on passengers at RDU: Warrants
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Officer breaks into burning home to save unconscious man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Show More
Weather used to help Harriet Tubman free slaves
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Durham Pun Championship crowns the punny and the absurd
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
Carolina Mudcats hosting job fair Thursday
More TOP STORIES News