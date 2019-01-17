Man accused of plotting White House attack in custody

Federal authorities have arrested a man in Georgia, accused of plotting to attack several prominent locations in Washington, D.C., including the White House.Hasher Jallal Taheb had been under investigation by the FBI as part of a sting operation, according to a criminal complaint filed in federal court in Atlanta on Wednesday.Taheb allegedly told FBI informants that he wanted to conduct an attack in the United States on targets like the White House and Statue of Liberty.In December, Taheb allegedly showed an undercover operative a hand-drawn diagram of the White House and asked for help with obtaining weapons and explosives for the attack, the complaint states. The FBI traded Taheb weapons and explosives in exchange for his car, and he was arrested after the exchange.