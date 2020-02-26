Arrest made in October rape of teen girl who was walking through park after getting off school bus

Kwain Hawkins (WTVD)

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police officers have arrested a man in connection with the rape of a 15-year-old girl from last October.

Police said the girl had just gotten off the school bus and was walking through John Winters Park on Oct. 17 when Kwain Hawkins approached her.

Hawkins took the girl into a wooded area, but she refused his sexual advances.

Investigators said the two fought and Hawkins forcibly touched and raped her.

During the investigation, police immediately identified Hawkins as the suspect, but they were not able to find him until Tuesday.

The 32-year-old was charged with statutory rape of a child and indecent liberties with a child. Police records show Hawkins has been arrested on various charges multiple times since 2007.
