Durham man accused of robbing ABC store, leading officers on multi-county chase arrested

ORANGE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Orange County Sheriff's Office investigators have tracked down one of the men accused of robbing an ABC store at gunpoint and then leading officers on a multi-county chase.
Bradford Perry Jr. is facing several charges including robbery with a dangerous weapon and second-degree kidnapping.
The robbery happened around 9 p.m. Wednesday at the liquor store on US 70 West near Mebane.
Deputies responded to a robbery call, and when they got there, they discovered that two men had brought handguns into the store and demanded money and booze.
Officials said they took a customer's wallet, the cash register drawer and two bottles of liquor.
Following the robbery, a witness saw a gray Chevrolet Malibu leaving the ABC store parking lot. The witness followed the vehicle until deputies and a trooper from the North Carolina State Highway Patrol were able to join.
The chase ended in Durham following a collision between a North Carolina State Highway Patrol cruiser and the suspect's car.
Dashboard camera footage showed two of the people involved jumping from the vehicle and leaving the area on foot. A third person was able to drive away.
Using information from the vehicle tag, authorities were able to learn that Perry had access to the vehicle at the time of the robbery. The vehicle was later found near Perry's home. Evidence in the vehicle and video from the ABC store confirmed his identity, according to the sheriff's office.
Perry was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
He is charged with three counts of robbery with a dangerous weapon, two counts of second degree kidnapping, felony flee to elude, and conspiring to commit robbery with a dangerous weapon and is being held on a $500,000 secured bond.
Authorities are working to identify the other two men involved. Anyone with information is asked to call him at the Orange County Sheriff's Office at (919) 245-2975.
