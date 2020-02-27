Cary man followed NC State student with disabilities into dorm, sexually assaulted her, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating a sexual assault at one of NC State's on-campus apartment complexes.

A woman told officers that on February 25 a man she didn't know followed her into Hudson Hall, then hugged, kissed and touched her inappropriately. He then left the building.

According to an arrest warrant, the victim is a person with disabilities, but investigators did not specify what those disabilities were other than to say the man "knew that the other person was physically helpless."

NC State University Police Department said investigators obtained warrants for the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr.

Alvarez is charged with sexual battery, breaking and entering, and assault on a person with a disability.

Anyone who witnesses on-campus suspicious activity or crime is asked to contact 911 or (919) 515-3000.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighsafetydisabilitync state universitync statesexual assault
Copyright © 2020 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
15 flu deaths reported in North Carolina last week
Raleigh woman assaulted deputies, spit on passengers at RDU: Warrants
Husband accused of murdering wife appears in Nash County court
Trump urges US not to worry about coronavirus after CDC warning
Officer breaks into burning home to save unconscious man
What you need to get your NC REAL ID
Weather used to help Harriet Tubman free slaves
Show More
Man hit, killed by vehicle in Chapel Hill
Durham Pun Championship crowns the punny and the absurd
Babysitter charged with accidentally shooting nephew
Carolina Mudcats hosting job fair Thursday
Elderly couple cuffed after being mistaken for bank robbers
More TOP STORIES News