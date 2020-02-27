Cary man followed NC State student with disabilities into dorm, sexually assaulted her, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- Police officers are investigating a sexual assault at one of NC State's on-campus apartment complexes.A woman told officers that on February 25 a man she didn't know followed her into Hudson Hall, then hugged, kissed and touched her inappropriately. He then left the building.According to an arrest warrant, the victim is a person with disabilities, but investigators did not specify what those disabilities were other than to say the man "knew that the other person was physically helpless."NC State University Police Department said investigators obtained warrants for the suspect, identified as 37-year-old Roberto Alvarez Jr.Alvarez is charged with sexual battery, breaking and entering, and assault on a person with a disability.Anyone who witnesses on-campus suspicious activity or crime is asked to contact 911 or (919) 515-3000.