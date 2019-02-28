Man accused of shooting 2 Walgreens employees in Garner released from hospital

EMBED <>More Videos

Police are investigating after two people were shot at a Walgreens in Garner Thursday morning.

Updated 10 minutes ago
GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of shooting two Walgreens employees on Valentine's Day, and who was later shot while officers took him into custody, has been released from the hospital.

Stephen Allen Denning, 60, of Garner was released from WakeMed and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily Injury, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.

Sarah Wright and Brandon Gordon were working in the Walgreens Pharmacy when Denning allegedly opened fire on them.

Garner police said there was "some sort of confrontation prior to the shots being fired" but did not have an exact motive.

Wright has since been released from the hospital.

Gordon remains hospitalized, but his condition has not been made public.

Video on this article is from a previous story.
Report a Typo
Related topics:
garnerwake countycrimewalgreensshooting
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Deputy fired in Hania Aguilar case says DNA 'was never passed over' to him
Updated 6 minutes ago
First child among 98 flu deaths reported in North Carolina this season
March outlook shows cold start, more rain
Updated 17 minutes ago
Raleigh-based 'Zookies Cookies' featured on ABC's Shark Tank
Updated 8 minutes ago
Grammy-winning producer brings life experience, history to NC classroom
Raleigh ranks 3rd best in quality of life in the world, study says
NC lawmakers file bill seeking $2 billion school construction bonds
Show More
9th district wide open as candidates ponder whether to run in new election
Updated an hour ago
Sanford mom arrested after impersonating daughter in court, sheriff says
Luke Perry hospitalized after paramedics called for reported stroke patient
Updated 2 hours ago
Driver crashes in Durham while trying to escape arrest, deputies say
Wake County to host job fair for teachers
More TOP STORIES News