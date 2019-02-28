Man accused of shooting 2 Walgreens employees in Garner released from hospital

GARNER, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man accused of shooting two Walgreens employees on Valentine's Day, and who was later shot while officers took him into custody, has been released from the hospital.
Stephen Allen Denning, 60, of Garner was released from WakeMed and charged with two counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious bodily Injury, two counts of attempted murder and possession of a weapon of mass destruction.
Sarah Wright and Brandon Gordon were working in the Walgreens Pharmacy when Denning allegedly opened fire on them.
Garner police said there was "some sort of confrontation prior to the shots being fired" but did not have an exact motive.
Wright has since been released from the hospital.
Gordon remains hospitalized, but his condition has not been made public.
Video on this article is from a previous story.
