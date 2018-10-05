Man accused of shooting 7 officers in Florence, SC charged with murder, attempted murder

EMBED </>More Videos

Two of the six wounded officers were released from the hospital Thursday.

FLORENCE, S.C. --
Fredrick Hopkins, the man accused of shooting seven law enforcement officers in what is being described as an 'ambush,' has been charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder.

Hopkins is currently in custody at a medical facility and is expected to be released into the custody of the Richland County Sheriff's Department on Friday afternoon.

Major Mike Nunn, with the Florence County Sheriff's Department, said officers were serving a warrant when the Hopkins began shooting, wounding three deputies. The deputies had to be removed from the crime scene using a bulletproof vehicle.

Then, four Florence police officers were shot while trying to respond to the initial gunfire, said Allen Heidler, the Florence police chief. It was one of Heidler's officers who was killed during the confrontation.

Sheriff Lott said the warrant was for Hopkins' adopted son, Seth Hopkins. He has now been charged with 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct.

Seth Hopkins is currently in a medical facility also and will be released Friday and then transported to Richland County.

Two officers have been released from the hospital.

Florence, South Carolina shooting: 2 officers released from hospital
Authorities have named the suspect they believe shot seven police officers in South Carolina as they tried to serve a search warrant.

According to The Associated Press, Fred Hopkins posted on social media about being a competitive marksman and taking his children shooting with him.

Images captured from Frederick Hopkins' Facebook show comments he made in 2014 talking about taking his 12-year-old to a shooting range and firing an M-14 rifle "set up exactly like one I used in Viet Nam in 69-70."

"I just love the smell of gunpowder in the mornin's," he wrote in the post to commemorate his 70th birthday. The post also says he had been "shooting competitively since 1984 and lovin' it."

Other posts, from 2016, show images of rifles and say he was the "South Carolina 3-Gun Silhouette Champion for 2011."

**Video attached to this article is from a previous story**
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
deadly shootingofficer involved shootingSouth Carolina
(Copyright ©2018 ABC11-WTVD-TV/DT. All Rights Reserved - The Associated Press contributed to this report.)
Top Stories
'I feel like a monster:' Husband in cold medicine murder case apologizes
Kavanaugh poised to be Supreme Court justice; Collins, Manchin vow to vote yes
Lawsuit alleges LaCroix contains cockroach insecticide ingredient
Orangetheory Fitness: Bridget Condon, Duke's Nolan Smith try it out
Toddler dies after strong wind sends bounce pad flying
38-year-old woman shot while stopped at red light in Durham
Jason Van Dyke Trial: Chicago officer found guilty of 2nd-degree murder
VIDEO: Woman defends Spanish speakers being berated while shopping
Show More
Mega Millions jackpot at $420M ahead of tonight's drawing
Family, friends prepare to say goodbye to 6-year-old Maddox Ritch
29-year-old Raleigh lawyer dies from flu complications
Toddler shreds more than $1K in cash his parents were saving
What's on the menu for the 2018 NC State Fair
More News