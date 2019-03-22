Man accused of shooting sheriff's deputy in Virginia caught by US Marshals in Cary

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man wanted for attempted murder in Virginia was caught by the US Marshals in Cary Wednesday.
Theron Donte Shackleford, 33, is accused of shooting a sheriff's deputy.
On Tuesday, Richmond, Virginia police responded to a shooting and found a Henrico County Sheriff's Deputy in a home suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.
Shackleford was charged with attempted murder and use of a firearm in the shooting.
Richmond detectives and the US Marshals tracked Shackleford to a Cary apartment.
He was arrested Wednesday evening with assistance from Cary police.
