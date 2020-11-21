Man accused of shooting Lenoir County deputy, one other taken into custody

LA GRANGE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A two-day manhunt has come to an end Saturday night after authorities said a man accused of shooting a Lenoir County deputy and wounding another was taken into custody.The details which led up to 30-year-old Robert Strother's arrest have not been released at this time.On Thursday night, Lenoir County officials said the initial shooting happened during a domestic call on in the 2500 block of Lang Skinner Road, near Kennedy Home Road.Officials said Strother was standing with his back to the road when the deputy arrived to the scene. When the deputy addressed the suspect, Strother turned around with an assault-type rifle and fired shots, hitting the deputy in the neck.Lenoir County officials said Strother seriously wounded another man that night and stole his truck.Strother faces charges including attempted first-degree murder, assault with deadly weapon with intent to kill and inflict serious injury, discharging a weapon in an occupied dwelling and possession of firearm by felon.More than 26 agencies were involved in the search for Strother, including the FBI, SBI and U.S. Marshals.