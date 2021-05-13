stabbing

33-year-old man accused of stabbing mother to death inside Spring Hope home

EMBED <>More Videos

Man accused of stabbing mother to death inside Spring Hope home

SPRING HOPE, N.C. (WTVD) -- The Spring Hope Police Department arrested a 33-year-old man on Wednesday morning in the death of his 60-year-old mother.

Just after 10 a.m., Spring Hope officers were called to the 300 block of N Walnut Street in reference to an 'unknown circumstance'. On arrival, officers found Mildred Allen Frazier, 60, of the same address, dead with multiple stab wounds to her upper body.


The Spring Hope Police Department said her son, Joshua Frazier, 33, of the same address, was found at the home and was taken into custody without incident.



Authorities said they have not established a moment behind the incident.


Frazier was charged with first-degree murder and is currently being held at the Nash County Jail under no bond.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact the Spring Hope Police Department at 252-478-5197, or via email at twbell@springhope.net.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
spring hopenash countymurderwoman killedstabbing
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
Teen turns self in after 19-year-old found stabbed to death in Wilson
Parents, attorney respond to guilty verdict in Rome officer killing
3 stabbed in Raleigh overnight, police say
Durham woman charged in fatal stabbing of boyfriend
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Triangle panic-buying taking toll on fuel supply and mental health
There's plenty of gas in the U.S. The problem is getting it to NC
Colonial Pipeline restarts, will take 'several days' for return to normal
Racial disparities in traffic stops increase in central NC, data shows
US health advisers endorse Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for kids 12 and up
Fidelity to add 500 new jobs at RTP campus, Gov. Cooper announces
LATEST: Wake, Durham counties to offer vaccines to ages 12-15
Show More
Durham remains are those of woman missing since 2005
Red Cross sees slow down in blood donations
NC Hops Festival at Fairgrounds aims to benefit local businesses
Chick-fil-A is facing a sauce shortage
Brown's family says body cam video shows killing was 'unjustified'
More TOP STORIES News