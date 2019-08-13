Man accused of stealing car with 1-year-old inside turns himself in

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WTVD) -- The man accused of stealing a car with a 1-year-old inside turned himself in Tuesday morning.
Michael R. Enochs, 54, of Archdale, North Carolina, faces felony charges for kidnapping and larceny of a motor vehicle.
Investigators said Enochs jumped in an unlocked and running vehicle around 10:30 p.m. Sunday.
Legend Masir Goodwine, 1, was inside that car. His mother had recently left the car to go buy something in a nearby business.
Deputies found the car and the child uninjured in Davidson County on Monday morning.
