GOSHEN, Calif. --A man was arrested in Tulare County, California, after allegedly killing his 2-year-old daughter's pet rabbit on Thursday.
Authorities said Dorian Mendoza was involved in a verbal fight with the girl's mother when he picked up the 4-month-old rabbit named "Bunny" and threw it against the wall, killing it.
Officials said the couple was fighting over the rabbit.
Reports state he had bought his daughter the rabbit a few weeks earlier.
Deputies arrested him for animal cruelty.
He also had an unrelated active arrest warrant for possessing a sawed-off shotgun.