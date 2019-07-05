Wake County man accused of using cell phone to snap picture under woman's clothes

WENDELL, N.C. (WTVD) -- A Wendell man is being accused of snapping a picture of a woman underneath her clothes without her consent, according to an arrest warrant.

Officials say 31-year-old Timothy Garr "secretly and surreptitiously" used a cell phone to take a picture of a woman Wednesday.

The picture was reportedly taken without the woman's consent, "for the purpose of viewing the body and undergarments" of the woman.

Wendell Police Department arrested Garr on Friday, and charged him with one felonious count of secret peeping.

He's being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $20,000 bond and is set to appear in court on July 8.
