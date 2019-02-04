A man had to be airlifted to UNC Hospitals after a bad crash off US1 in Moore County.The crash happened around 7:30 Sunday night on US1 between Vass and Cameron.Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue joined four other first responder groups, including Moore County Sheriff's Department, to try to get the driver out of the crashed car.Investigators believe the driver ran off the road and overcorrected, sending his car sideways and eventually upside-down before landing in the creek.Cypress Pointe Fire and Rescue said it took more than an hour to get the driver out of the car. The car was flipped over in the creek, with the bank of the creek making it impossible to open the doors to the car.Water from the creek was running through the car, and the driver's leg was pinned in by the seat and the collapsed roof.Eventually, the driver was freed. He was conscious and talking, but first responders reported he was in a lot of pain.They did not release his identity.