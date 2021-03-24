stabbing

Man accused of stabbing person in Raleigh allegedly barricades himself inside Wallingford Drive home, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- A person accused of stabbing someone in Raleigh has barricaded himself inside a home, police said Tuesday night.

Officers are on the scene in the 5100 block of Wallingford Drive.

Just after 7 p.m., officers responded to a stabbing call in the area and found a man stabbed. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The officers were told the stabber ran inside a home. Raleigh police said officers attempted to make contact with the suspect who may have barricaded himself.

Neighbors in the area have been evacuated as a cautionary measure.

The situation is unfolding and an investigation is underway.

See breaking news? Tell us about it here.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighbarricaded manstabbingraleigh news
Copyright © 2021 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
STABBING
1 of 2 teens convicted in Slender Man stabbing to ask for release
Woman seriously injured in Durham stabbing
Wilson Police seek suspect in fatal stabbing of 30-year-old man
Man charged in Harnett County stabbing death
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Cooper announces further easing of restrictions
2 NC men accused of drugging, raping woman found dead in Miami hotel room
Year after COVID crisis hits, some small businesses see huge growth
Hang on to that COVID-19 vaccination card -- it's important
'Virginia Woolf,' 'Goldbergs' star George Segal dies at 87
﻿Wake County housing relief program overrun with applications
Photos of migrant detention center highlight border secrecy
Show More
Here's how some doctors' arrests and license violations go undetected
Are the recent mass shootings affecting your mental health?
Shark bites 9-year-old boy who was body surfing in Miami Beach
LATEST: Gov. Cooper says NC's vaccination efforts are working
Gun in Colo. grocery store shooting bought 6 days earlier: Officials
More TOP STORIES News