Man allegedly stabbed 2 grocery workers over $7.99 chicken Caesar salad

When Judge Mindy Glazer tried reading the charges against Matthew Miller, he just laughed. (KTRK)

MIAMI BEACH, Florida --
A judge and the suspect in a violent stabbing exchanged words in a Florida courtroom after he laughed over his alleged crimes.

"He stabbed somebody over a chicken Caesar salad," Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer said as she read over Matthew Miller's charges.

Miller burst into laughter, but judge Glazer didn't see the humor, WSVN-TV reports.

"It's not funny," said Glazer. "You could have killed the victim."

Investigators said Miller stabbed two grocery store employees who tried to stop him from stealing a $7.99 chicken Caesar salad.

Police said one of the grocery store workers was stabbed in the torso, while another employee suffered a minor injury. Both victims are now out of the hospital.

Officers quickly arrested Miller, who allegedly had drug paraphernalia on him when he was detained.

"Publix has shrinkets for these kinds of things," said Miller in court. "You're not supposed to apprehend people."

"You're not supposed to steal, and you're not supposed to stab people, over a salad or anything else," Glazer said.

There's no word yet on Miller's sentence.
