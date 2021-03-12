arrest

18-year-old arrested a month after fatal shooting of 16-year-old at Brentwood Park in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WTVD) -- An 18-year-old was arrested in connection to the murder of a 16-year-old who died from a gunshot wound a little more than a month ago.

The Raleigh Police Department said Daniel Unique-Rasha Monserrate is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center in connection to the death of 16-year-old Waly Malik Faye.

Daniel Unique-Rasha Monserrate, 18, of Raleigh



Faye was found suffering from a gunshot wound on Feb. 4 along the 3300 block of Vinson Court in Brentwood Park.

A caller told Raleigh dispatch that Faye's body was found near the playground of the park.

He was rushed to the hospital where he later died.

Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact the Raleigh Police Department at (919) 834-4357.

