Man arrested after 2 taken to hospital in Raleigh shootings

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police responded to two shootings on Sunday night where two people were injured. A man has been charged in connection with one of the shootings.Around 11:45 p.m., officers responded to the Circle K at 4100 Western Boulevard where they found a woman with gunshot wounds. Investigators found a gun and two people were taken into custody.Hunter Michael Hall was charged with carrying a concealed weapon in connection with the West Boulevard shooting. Hall was also charged with misdemeanor drug possession and assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious bodily injury. Hall, 22, was taken to the Wake County Detention Center.Minutes later, officers reported to WakeMed over a walk-in gunshot victim. The victim was shot once. The investigation indicates that the shooting occurred on Valley Stream Drive.Both victims are expected to survive. Police say the shootings are not connected.Anyone with information that might assist detectives should call Raleigh CrimeStoppers at (919) 834-HELP or visit raleighcrimestoppers.org for text and email reporting options.