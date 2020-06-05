Man arrested in Wilmington after body of girlfriend found in Clayton apartment

CLAYTON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Clayton police said a man has been arrested on Thursday evening after the body of his girlfriend was found in her apartment.

David Alan Brinson, 52, was found in a hotel in Wilmington by local authorities. Officials charged him with first-degree murder in the death of his girlfriend, Karen Barney, 54, who was found in her apartment on the 600 block of N. O'Neil Street on Wednesday afternoon.

Authorities began investigating after neighbors told police that they had contacted family after they hadn't seen Barney outside as usual.

Brinson will be returned to Johnston County to face charges.

