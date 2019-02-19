Man arrested after shooting 19-year-old during fight, Raleigh police say

EMBED </>More Videos

One person is in custody after police said he shot a 19-year-old man Monday night.

RALEIGH (WTVD) --
One person is in custody after police said he shot a 19-year-old man Monday night.

According to Raleigh police, 23-year-old Destin Wilson got into a verbal altercation with the victim, pulled out a gun, shot him, and then fled.

The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dacian Road.

The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Wilson, of Raleigh, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. near Fayetteville Street.

He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed gun.

Officers said Wilson and the victim knew each other.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
raleigh policeshootingcrimeRaleigh
(Copyright ©2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
'It's been pretty hard:' Local boy describes extreme reaction to red dye
Johnston County deputies investigating apparent murder-suicide
Wake Co. teacher upset after being told she can't attend leadership event
Razor blades found under shopping cart handles in Siler City
Fayetteville police seek suspect they say vandalized 40 cars
Apex man sends message after he says his thermostat was 'hacked'
Plaque stolen in Chapel Hill to be returned to its owner
VIDEO: Family warning others after small dog was snatched by large bird
Show More
Fort Bragg mom fights for school reassignment for son with disability
Sailor in iconic V-J Day Times Square kiss photo dies at 95
Man at center of 9th district hearing won't testify without immunity
Intoxicated man tried to make 8-year-old drive home, official says
Ahead of big rivalry game, Heels point guard Coby White says he 'grew up a Duke fan'
More News