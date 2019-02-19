One person is in custody after police said he shot a 19-year-old man Monday night.According to Raleigh police, 23-year-old Destin Wilson got into a verbal altercation with the victim, pulled out a gun, shot him, and then fled.The incident happened just after 7:30 p.m. in the 500 block of Dacian Road.The victim was taken to the hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.Wilson, of Raleigh, was arrested around 1:30 a.m. near Fayetteville Street.He was charged with assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill or inflict serious injury, possession of a firearm by a felon, and carrying a concealed gun.Officers said Wilson and the victim knew each other.