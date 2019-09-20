Man arrested after woman shot, killed in Cary home

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Authorities have arrested a man in relation to the death of a woman who was shot in Cary and later died from her injuries Thursday afternoon.Cary Police Department said the shooting happened at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday at a home on 2201 Piney Plains Road near Tryon Road.On arrival, officers found Patsy Sauls critically injured. Sauls was rushed to WakeMed Hospital in Cary where she died from her injuries.Michael Sauls, 59, was still at the scene of the 'domestic disturbance' and was taken into custody without incident.Chopper11 HD flew over the scene as more than half a dozen emergency vehicles blocked off part of Piney Plains Road.Cary Police Department said the incident will remain an active investigation and anyone with information about this murder is asked to contact the Town of Cary Police Department at (919) 469-4012 or report anonymously to Cary Crime Stoppers at (919) 460-4636.