Man arrested, charged in deadly Raleigh shooting

A man is behind bars accused of shooting and killing another man Sunday morning in Raleigh.

Raleigh Police Department said Darius Harris-Allen, 26, shot and killed Darrell Greene, 21, The shooting happened around 4 in the morning near the intersection of Capital Boulevard and Starmount Drive.

Greene was found sitting in his vehicle with a gunshot injury. He later died at the hospital.

Harris-Allen faces murder charges in the shooting. He's being held in the Wake County Detention Center.
