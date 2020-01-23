Fayetteville man wanted for sex crimes involving 10-year-old arrested in Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department said a man wanted for statutory sex offenses involving a 10-year-old was arrested Thursday in Greensboro.

Desmond D. Newton, 30, is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of crimes against nature as well as other charges. Fayetteville police said Newton knew the 10-year-old victim but did not elaborate on how they knew one another.

According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a tip that Newton was in Guilford County. Greensboro officers arrested Newton without incident.

Newton is in jail on a $300,000 secured bond.
