Fayetteville man wanted for sex crimes involving 10-year-old arrested in Greensboro

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police Department said a man wanted for statutory sex offenses involving a 10-year-old was arrested Thursday in Greensboro.
Desmond D. Newton, 30, is charged with two counts of statutory sex offense, two counts of indecent liberties with a minor and two counts of crimes against nature as well as other charges. Fayetteville police said Newton knew the 10-year-old victim but did not elaborate on how they knew one another.
According to the Fayetteville Police Department, officers received a tip that Newton was in Guilford County. Greensboro officers arrested Newton without incident.
Newton is in jail on a $300,000 secured bond.
