Man taken into custody by Raleigh police following hour-long standoff

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A man has been taken into custody following an hour-long standoff in Raleigh overnight.
Raleigh police said officers were called to arrest a man on outstanding warrants. The man ran from police and was found hiding behind a fence at the intersection of E. Martin Street and Bladen Street.
The man was taken into custody after 2 a.m. No one was hurt.
