Raleigh man arrested for kidnapping, attempted rape at condo community inside the beltline

EMBED <>More Videos

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is facing charges in an attempted rape and kidnapping from over the weekend at an upscale Raleigh condo community.

According to police, the attempted rape happened Saturday at The Gardens on Glenwood -- a condominium complex across from the Glenwood Village shopping center.

Jaron Deon Safran was arrested about 1.5 miles from where the offense happened.

He is charged with attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.

He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $270,000 bond.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
raleighrapekidnapkidnappingsex crime
Copyright © 2019 WTVD-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Rip current blamed for tragedy involving Wake Forest High seniors
NC native tweets picture of Outer Banks from space station
Litter of 6 red wolf pups born at Museum of Life and Science
Lottery winner to use $150,000 to pay off student loans
Jussie Smollett Update: Osundairo brothers filing federal lawsuit against actor's attorneys
Gas line excavation expected soon in Durham explosion investigation
RECALL: Wooden toy vehicles from Target are choking hazard
Show More
Video shows stranger following girl as she walks in her neighborhood
Grant Hill helps renovate 3 Durham public basketball courts
Study: Skipping breakfast tied to early death
'Jeopardy!' champ James Holzhauer gets win No. 13
Nation's best high school guard to play for UNC
More TOP STORIES News