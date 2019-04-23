Raleigh man arrested for kidnapping, attempted rape at condo community inside the beltline

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- A 26-year-old man is facing charges in an attempted rape and kidnapping from over the weekend at an upscale Raleigh condo community.According to police, the attempted rape happened Saturday at The Gardens on Glenwood -- a condominium complex across from the Glenwood Village shopping center.Jaron Deon Safran was arrested about 1.5 miles from where the offense happened.He is charged with attempted rape, second-degree kidnapping and sexual battery.He is being held at the Wake County Detention Center on $270,000 bond.