Man arrested for grabbing woman's buttocks while she walked her dog, could be responsible for several other similar crimes

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 19-year-old may be behind a string of crimes in Fayetteville.Fayetteville Police Department arrested Melquan V. Carter on one count of sexual battery, but they believe he is likely responsible for many more.Investigators said Carter grabbed a woman's buttocks while she was out walking her dog near Creek Meadows Place off Bingham Drive. He then ran off, but the victim was able to identify him.Fayetteville officers arrested Carter at his home without further problems. However, they believe he is responsible for inappropriately touching several other women in the Cliffdale Road area.Anyone who has information about Carter and/or the Cliffdale Road sexual battery cases should call FPD at (910) 433-1851.