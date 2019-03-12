Man arrested for murder after fight turns deadly in Wake County home

.@WakeSheriff deputies are investigating a fatal shooting in southern Wake Co. on Cy Lane. They say two men got into a fight and one man shot the other. I’ll have updates on the investigation every half hour. #ABC11 pic.twitter.com/ahZoiYUX3O — Ana Rivera (@AnaRiveraABC11) March 12, 2019

WAKE COUNTY (WTVD) -- A man is dead after being shot during a fight in a Wake County home, authorities said.Deputies said the incident started before 1:30 Tuesday morning on Cy Lane.Colton Rogers, 22, was shot and killed by Collen Allen, 19, according to Wake County Sheriff's Office."I think they were acquaintances of each other, but I'm not sure if they were relatives or not," Major Greg Newkirk said.Newkirk said an argument led to the shooting, but it's unclear what started the argument.Allen was arrested and charged with murder.