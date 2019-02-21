Man arrested for selling counterfeit tickets to Duke-UNC game, Carrboro police say

Carrboro police say one man tried to cash-in on the sky-high prices for the Duke-UNC game by selling counterfeit tickets.

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Game tickets to Wednesday night's Duke-UNC matchup were fetching $2,500-$10,600 on the secondhand market, and Carrboro police say one man tried to cash-in on the sky-high prices by selling counterfeit tickets.

Police said an investigator spotted an ad for game tickets on Craigslist and set-up a meeting with the seller.

The investigator said 30-year-old Timothy Sumer, of Arlington, V.A., had several bogus tickets in his possession when he was arrested.

Sumer has been charged with two counts of attempt to obtain property by false pretense and criminal use of counterfeit trademark. Both are felony charges.

He is being held in the Orange County Jail under a $5,000 secured bond.

The Carrboro Police Department is warning people to use caution when buying tickets from another person.

Police want to know if Sumer sold tickets to anyone else in the area.

Contact Carrboro Police Department at (919) 918-7397 or Crime Stoppers at (919) 942-7515 if you have additional information.
