Man accused in Rocky Mount deadly shooting arrested in Baltimore

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WTVD) -- A man was arrested in connection with a Rocky Mount homicide that happened last week.

Travon Baker was arrested in Baltimore, Maryland on Sunday morning with help from the U.S. Marshalls Service and Maryland State Police.

Rocky Mount police responded to a shooting at a home on Mashie Lane just before 2 a.m. on Jan. 2.

Police found 23-year-old Jonathan McCrory had been shot. McCrory's death prompted a homicide investigation.
