Man arrested in shooting outside of Cary bar that killed Durham man, injured 3 others

CARY, N.C. (WTVD) -- A 21-year-old man was arrested Wednesday in relation to a shooting outside of a Cary bar that killed a Durham man and injured three others.

The shooting happened just before 2 a.m. Saturday in the El Piano Bar parking lot in the 100 block of Reed Street. Officers found 22-year-old Eric Hernan Salas-Nepomuceno dead and three other Durham men injured. Cary Police said Wednesday that one man remains in the hospital with serious injuries.

Juan Manuel Calvo-Hernandez, of Cary, has been charged with one count of murder and three counts of assault with a deadly weapon with the intent to kill and inflicting serious injury. He is being held at the Wake County Public Safety Center.

Cary investigators said they believe the shooting was the result of an "exchange" at the business that later turned violent.

"Our officers have worked around the clock to bring this case to a swift resolution, and our thoughts tonight are with the victims and their families. We hope this arrest brings some comfort to them and to the community," Deputy Chief Ken Quinlan of the Cary Police Department said in a statement.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to contact the Cary Police Department at (919) 460-4636.

