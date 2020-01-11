Man arrested in connection to string of robberies in Wake County on Christmas day

Kadarly Mcleod, 28, of Raleigh (Wake County Sheriff's Office)

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WTVD) -- Wake County Sheriff's deputies have arrested a man in connection to a string of convenience store robberies during the Christmas holiday.

Kadarly Mcleod, 28, is facing several charges for the break-ins including breaking and entering, attempted common law robbery, attempted breaking and entering, larceny of a motor vehicle and assault on a government official, according to the Sheriff's office.

Mcleod allegedly robbed "On the Way" Gas and Grocery, Handy Hugo store and BJ's Grocery Store in Wake County.

Investigators believe he could also be responsible for a similar incident at the One Stop Shop at the intersection of Fowler and Mitchell Mill Road on Dec. 9.

Deputies also believe that Mcleod is not alone in the carjacking of an SUV from the Torchlight Academy Charter School in Raleigh to commit the robberies.

Mcleod is currently being held at the Wake County Detention Center under a $150,000 bond.

Anyone with information on the robberies is asked to contact the Wake County Sheriff's Department at (919) 291-2095.
