Man arrested in connection with multiple residential burglaries in Wake County

RALEIGH (WTVD) -- Raleigh police have arrested a man in connection with a string of residential burglaries.

According to a release, officials arrested 30-year-old Cojuan Devon Boyd in connection with multiple burglaries in the area of Dansey Drive and Courtney Lane.

He has been charged with five counts of felony breaking and entering, five counts of larceny after breaking and entering, two counts of obtaining property by false pretense and one count of larceny of a firearm.

Boyd is being held in the Wake County Detention Center under a $75,000 bond and is set to appear in court on May 6.
