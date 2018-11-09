Man arrested in Carrboro double shooting that left one brother dead, one injured

CARRBORO, N.C. (WTVD) --
Police arrested a man Friday in connection with a double shooting that happened Nov. 2 in Carrboro.

On Nov. 2 around 2 a.m., Carrboro resident James Grace heard a knock on the door of his home on Old Fayetteville Road.

Upon answering the door, Grace, along with his younger brother Jeremiah Williams, were confronted by a gunman, who demanded jewelry.

"The dude at the door pointed a pistol at me. I couldn't say nothing to Jeremiah because I had the pistol to my face," Grace said.

Grace said when the gunman tried to rob him, Williams stepped in to protect his brother.

"He grabbed my chains on my neck and pulled them off. And Jeremiah attacked him. He's my hero," Grace told ABC11.

Grace was shot in the brawl as well, but not fatally.

On Friday, officials arrested and charged 31-year-old Steven Sutton in connection with the shooting.

Sutton was charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, robbery with a dangerous weapon, attempted robbery with a dangerous weapon, possession of a stolen firearm, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officials are urging anyone with additional information regarding this case to call Investigator Ward at (919) 918-7397 or CrimeStoppers at (919) 942-7515.
