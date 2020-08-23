Man arrested in fatal shooting near Fayetteville intersection, police say

According to police, it happened just after 6 a.m. near the intersection of Circle Court and W. Circle Court.
Officers found a Matthew Womack, 35, of Fayetteville in the street who had been shot. CPR was administered but Womack was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police arrested Louis Proctor, 53, of Fayetteville with second-degree murder on Sunday evening. Proctor is being held with no bond.
Anyone with information regarding this shooting investigation is asked to contact Detective J. Arnold with the Fayetteville Police Department at (910) 824-9539, or Fayetteville / Cumberland County Crimestoppers at (910) 483-TIPS (8477). Crimestoppers information can also be submitted electronically, by visiting http://fay-nccrimestoppers.org and completing the anonymous online tip sheet, or by downloading the FREE "P3 Tips" app available for Apple devices in the Apple App Store and available for Android devices in Google Play.