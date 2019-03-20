ZEBULON, N.C. (WTVD) -- Corey Morgan, the man accused of killing 38-year-old Jose Luis Piedra-Valdez with his car and then fleeing the scene, has been arrested.
Morgan, 39, was arrested on Wednesday, just hours after the victim's family pleaded for him to turn himself in.
"(Corey Morgan) wasn't caught, so he didn't get punished for that. And we're the ones having to pay for what he did," Yulianna Valdez told ABC11.
And this is not the first time Morgan has been in trouble with the law.
A search of court records found that he has four previous convictions for Driving While Impaired. He's also been convicted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon, driving with a revoked driver's license, speeding and drug possession.
Stay on top of breaking news stories with the ABC11 News App
Morgan's most recent arrest comes after a crash that happened Sunday around 8 p.m. in the 1400 block of Highway 97 in Zebulon.
According to police, Morgan was in a 2007 GMC Yukon when he tried to pass a Chevrolet.
While attempting to pass, he hit the side of the car and then struck a Honda Civic head-on, driven by Piedra-Valdez.
That's when police said Morgan ran off.
He has been charged with felony hit and run, failure to give information/aid person injured and false report to police.
A family member set up a GoFundMe on the family's behalf.
Video found above is from a related story.
Man arrested in fatal Zebulon hit-and-run crash has 4 prior DWI convictions
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News