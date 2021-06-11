Man arrested in Greensboro in connection with Fayetteville homicide

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (WTVD) -- Fayetteville Police have made an arrest in theof a man the afternoon of June 3 on Banner Elk Drive.Police said Damian Levon McNeil, 36, of the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive, has been arrested and charged with first-degree murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.He was taken into custody without incident Tuesday in Greensboro with the assistance of the Greensboro Police Department.On June 3, Fayetteville officers responded to a shooting call in the 600 block of Banner Elk Drive off of Old Bunce Road and found a man suffering from injuries. He later died at a hospital.The victim was identified as Michael Anthony McKoy, 27, of Fayetteville.McNeil is in the Cumberland County Detention Center where he received no bond.