Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments

A Durham man wanted on numerous charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was arrested Friday morning at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Morrisville by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force.Jerome Bernard Carter, 30, was wanted in connection with a July 6 incident on Wabash Street.Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call that night shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wabash StreetOfficers were told that a man had fired shots at several people standing in front of an apartment following a fight. At least one bullet entered an apartment and went into a room occupied by several children. No one was injured.Carter was charged with 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of assault on a female, one count of assault by pointing a gun and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.