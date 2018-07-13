Man arrested in gunfire incident at Durham apartments

DURHAM, NC (WTVD) --
A Durham man wanted on numerous charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill was arrested Friday morning at the Microtel Inn & Suites in Morrisville by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force.

Jerome Bernard Carter, 30, was wanted in connection with a July 6 incident on Wabash Street.

Officers responded to a disturbance with a weapon call that night shortly after 6 p.m. in the 1400 block of Wabash Street

Officers were told that a man had fired shots at several people standing in front of an apartment following a fight. At least one bullet entered an apartment and went into a room occupied by several children. No one was injured.

Carter was charged with 10 counts of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill, two counts of assault on a female, one count of assault by pointing a gun and one count of discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling.

He is being held in Durham County Jail without bond.
